Trading in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul resumes after technical glitch causes outage

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul stock exchange, the biggest equities market in the Middle East, resumed trading services after a technical glitch caused a temporary outage on Wednesday.
"Saudi Exchange would like to announce that the technical issue has been resolved and trading services are now functioning normally. The trading has been resumed with auction till 01.00 pm," the bourse said following the disruption.
"The Saudi Exchange would like to apologise for any inconvenience this issue may have caused and assures you that it will always take all necessary measures to ensure market efficiency and fairness."
Tadawul had earlier suspended equity trading services due to a "technical issue out of the company’s control". The exchange did not specify what the problem was but said it was working to rectify the technical issue as soon as possible.
When contacted by The National, the chief executive's office also confirmed the outage but did not provide any additional details and directed all further queries to its marketing department.
Tadawul, which is home to over 200 listed firms including Saudi Aramco, is among the top 10 global stock markets with a market capitalisation of $2.6 trillion.
Last month, it changed its corporate structure and converted itself into a holding company ahead of its initial public offering later this year. It will become only the third publicly-traded regional stock exchange after the Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait.
Many global exchanges have experienced outages, which are mainly caused by cyber attacks or software and hardware glitches. Attacks are capable of halting trading activity for hours or even days.
In October, the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the world's third largest bourse, experienced its worst disruption after halting trading for an entire day due to a hardware breakdown.
A cyber attack on the New Zealand stock exchange halted trading for more than four days in August while Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group, had a major outage in February because of hardware failure.
In November 2019, Nasdaq’s Nordic and Baltic stock markets were also disrupted due to connectivity problems.
The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in five stocks, including Amazon and Alphabet, in April 2018 due to a technical glitch.
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
World Series: South Africa
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Pad Man
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Date started: June 2016
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Name: Lamsa
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14)
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
Price, base / as tested Dh135,000
A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
Liverpool 4
