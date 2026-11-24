Nvidia shares ​dropped again on Tuesday as the historic rally sparked by Jensen Huang's return to the chipmaker appeared to fizzle out, and other AI-related stocks also weighed heavily on the overall stock market.

US markets have this year been buoyed by the aggressive buying of shares in chipmakers and other companies underpinning the artificial intelligence industry. But the so-called AI trade has taken a hammering in recent weeks as investors question whether the enormous sums being poured into artificial intelligence, particularly data centres and computing infrastructure, will generate sufficient returns.

These concerns have been compounded by several major news events including high-profile tech outages and the Democrats winning control of Congress at the midterms.

Investors had been hoping Nvidia's 31.5 per cent surge on Monday would turn things around after Mr Huang was reinstated as chief executive, but the relief rally appears to be short lived. Shares of Nvidia were down more than 8 per cent as of about noon, while other firms deeply connected to the AI boom were also sliding into the red.

Anthropic, which made its public debut last week, was down about 12 per cent at $77.22, well below its original price of $83 per share. Broadcom and CoreWeave were also red and the Nasdaq composite index was down more than 2.2 per cent.

Mr Huang returned to Nvidia on Monday following intense lobbying by President ⁠Donald Trump, who appealed directly to the firm's board to reinstate the tech titan after he'd resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US authorities are investigating to see if she had ties to Chinese intelligence.

Analysts are warning that Mr Huang's reinstatement poses as many questions as it answers and does not resolve scrutiny of the company's management.

"His return removes a major uncertainty, but what it leaves behind is an overhang on how Nvidia's governance is viewed," said Dan Sheehan, director of portfolio management at Telos Wealth Advisors.

"There are also questions... about how involved the government will be in Nvidia going forward, and about governance of conduct internally given the stance the reinstatement implicitly took. Those don't get resolved by a soaring stock price."

US legislators from both parties have sharply criticised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Mr Huang, saying Congress should scrutinise the circumstances surrounding his return.

What is a bull trap?

The whipsaw volatility of not just the AI trade but US stocks in general have raised questions about whether the AI boom that helped sustain market increases over 2026 is well and truly over.

With the Democrats taking control of Congress in January, scrutiny of AI firms will only increase. Opposition to the construction of data centres could gain prominence as a national issue.

Whereas Mr Trump has been an ardent supporter of data centre development, many of the new Democrats arriving in Washington were elected on a promise to push back.

Investors and experts are warning that Monday's Nvidia rally could come to be remembered as a massive "bull trap", in which investors are lured into a seemingly resurgent market only for an underlying downward trend to resume shortly after.

"As incredible as Monday was, I don't take it as a sign we're out of the woods ... a market that can rise $3 trillion on one headline can fall just as fast on another," Mr Sheehan said.

Both Mr Huang and Nvidia are facing a host of state and federal investigations and reviews. Among these, the FBI is examining allegations concerning Mr Huang's relationship with the alleged Chinese intelligence asset, while the Justice Department and Commerce Department have been investigating whether Nvidia partner Megaspeed diverted restricted chips to China.

Mr Huang is set to testify at a public Senate ​hearing on December 3, ‌while the company board's own investigations into potential ⁠foreign intelligence efforts, national security and export controls ​are still under way.

"Now that the dust is beginning to settle, people are taking a ​more critical ‌look at [Nvidia's] decision... [The board] put themselves at a tremendous ethical and legal risk by the decision they made," ⁠said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

He added that Mr Huang's upcoming testimony is also ⁠an "enormous risk to the company".

Reuters contributed to this report