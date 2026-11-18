Democrat Mary Peltola has won Alaska's US ⁠Senate race, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan ⁠and giving her party its ninth Senate flip of the midterm elections.

Her win gives the Democratic Party a commanding 56-44 majority in the upper house of Congress.

Ms Peltola, 53, who made a living in the commercial fishing industry before entering politics, will become ⁠the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat in her home state in nearly 20 years and the first Alaska Native to do so.

Alaska Natives account for 15 to 18 per cent of the northernmost US state's population, the highest indigenous proportion of any of the 50 states.

The contest was the final uncalled midterm election race in the Senate. Ms Peltola's ⁠will give the Democrats their largest Senate majority since 2009 which, combined with securing control over the House of Representatives, sets up two years ​of potential deadlock ⁠between Congress and Republican President Donald Trump.

Ms Peltola was ‌projected to have won 50 per cent of first-place votes to Sullivan's 46 per cent, enough to clear the 50 per cent threshold and avoid additional rounds under Alaska's ranked-choice voting ​system.

Mr Trump won Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, but voter frustration with the high cost of living and the state's strong independent political streak put it back in play for Democrats.

“As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my career to serving our state, there is no greater honour than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs and put Alaska first,” Ms Peltola said on X after media projected her victory. “Thank you, Alaska. Let’s get to work.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who enlisted Ms Peltola to challenge Mr Sullivan, hailed her victory in a separate message posted on X as a “gift to Alaska, the Senate and all of America”.

Alaska's far-flung and isolated communities can make its election counts unusually prolonged. The race was further complicated by allegations that Democrats had helped recruit an independent candidate as a spoiler.

Two other candidates were on the general election ballot: Republican Gerry Heikes, a drywall contractor, and Dan J Sullivan Jnr, a retired schoolteacher running as an independent.

Republicans alleged Mr Sullivan ​Jnr was recruited to confuse voters who supported the incumbent senator and unsuccessfully sought to remove him from ‌the ballot, arguing he was not a “good-faith” candidate. Alaska's ⁠Supreme Court rejected that argument.