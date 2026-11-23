Investment bank Morgan Stanley joined JPMorgan in upgrading ​UAE equities ​to “overweight” from its “equal-weight” position after the Emirates' strong recovery from the impact of the Iran war.

Abu Dhabi's growing energy production capacity and multi-year capital spending programme should keep supporting economic activity in the country, Morgan Stanley said. Meanwhile, population growth, traffic volume and tourism trends indicate a recovery ​in ⁠Dubai.

“Improving conditions and undemanding valuations point to asymmetric risk-reward, particularly if we see further signs of Middle East de-escalation,” Morgan Stanley said.

Within the Middle East ‌and North Africa region, ⁠Morgan Stanley favours the UAE and ​Egypt. The broker cited financials as a preferred ​sector, highlighting Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and ⁠First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Last week, JPMorgan also boosted the ​MSCI UAE equity index from neutral to overweight, citing the Emirates' “impressive” economic resilience ⁠during the conflict.

The upgrades come ‌as investors assess the economic impact of the US-Iran war that began on February 28, which has completely disrupted regional economies. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that previously carried nearly a fifth of global crude supplies, has rattled energy markets.

The UAE, the Arab world's second biggest economy, has managed to recover from the fallout of the war, with its economy growing 0.4 per cent annually to Dh961.9 billion ($262 billion) in the first half of 2026, driven by non-oil business activity.

The non-oil sector's contribution to gross domestic product during the first six-month period increased by 1.8 per cent to 79.2 per cent, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre revealed last month.

The International Monetary Fund last week also upgraded its projection for the UAE’s economy to 0.2 per cent growth this year, from its earlier forecast of a 3.9 per cent contraction, amid the easing of Iran war disruption and a recovery in oil production.

Real GDP is expected to grow by 7.3 per cent next year, slightly lower than the fund's previous projection of 7.7 per cent, the IMF said after a visit to the UAE this month.

“The UAE economy has demonstrated strong resilience to regional disruptions, supported by the authorities’ swift policy response,” Said Bakhache, IMF mission chief for the UAE, said.

“Substantial public-sector and external buffers, a well-capitalised banking system and targeted fiscal and financial-sector measures helped cushion the impact.”

This month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE’s foreign trade rose close to a record Dh3 trillion in the first nine months of the year, despite the challenges.

Fitch Ratings also said this month that it expects the UAE's economy to expand in 2026 and maintained the country's high-grade credit rating, citing resilient fiscal buffers.

With input from Reuters