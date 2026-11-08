Sheikh Mohammed says UAE nine-month trade approaches Dh3tn

The UAE’s foreign trade has jumped close to a record Dh3 trillion ($817 billion) in the first nine months of the year, despite economic headwinds and geopolitical challenges, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai has said.

The 10 per cent annual increase in trade figures of the Arab world’s second-largest economy was underpinned by a sharp surge in exports, as the country continues to deepen its trade ties across the globe, Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

“Our exports to our 10 largest trading partners rose by 31 per cent from the previous year,” said Sheikh Mohammed, who reviewed the nine-month trade performance on Sunday.

The rise in UAE trade comes despite the economic challenges the country has faced during the US-Iran conflict, now into its ninth month. The UAE economy slowed in the aftermath of waves of unprovoked Iranian missile and drone strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway vital for energy exports and global commerce, also disrupted commercial operations but the UAE bounced back strongly as it channelled its oil and non-oil trade through alternative channels.

“In a year that has seen many economic and political challenges and shifts in global trade, the UAE remains a major hub for international trade,” said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Prime Minister. “It continues to respond flexibly and efficiently to all the changes around it.”

Cepa push

The nine-month trade performance is also a sharp improvement from the country’s first-half trade performance.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade rose 13.1 per cent annually in the six-month period to the end of June to Dh1.937 trillion. Non-oil exports “achieved a record” of Dh452.8 billion during the six-month period, an almost 24 per cent year-on-year rise, Sheikh Mohammed at the time.

The rise in UAE trade over the past several years is underpinned by the country's push to diversify its economy and build trade relations through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) scheme.

The Emirates launched the programme in 2021 to reduce tariffs and remove trade bottlenecks with selected countries through simplified customs procedures and rules.

With Benin the latest signatory in October, the UAE has signed 38 Cepas with trading partners, 18 of which already in force. They include deals with India, Turkey, Jordan, Serbia, Vietnam and Ukraine.

“The UAE continues to strengthen its network of relationships, expand its export markets and chart its own distinctive, rapidly advancing path towards sustainable economic growth,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Sunday.

The UAE economy has fared relatively well despite geopolitical headwinds. The country’s gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent annually to Dh961.9 billion in the first half of 2026, driven by non-oil business activity, despite the impact of the Iran war.

The non-oil sector's contribution to the GDP during the first six-month period increased by 1.8 per cent to 79.2 per cent, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre revealed last month.

Trade topped contributions to non-oil GDP at 16.2 per cent, followed by financial and insurance (15.2 per cent), while construction (13.1 per cent), manufacturing (11.8) and real estate (7.9 per cent) were also among the major contributors, government data showed.