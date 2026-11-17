JPMorgan has boosted the ​MSCI UAE equity index from neutral to overweight, citing the Emirates' "impressive" economic resilience ⁠amid the months-long conflict in the Middle East.

The UAE was embroiled in the US-Iran war that started in late February, and its key crude oil industry was hit by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The government, however, responded quickly with measures to maintain economic activity in the Arab world's second biggest economy.

JPMorgan was "impressed by [the UAE's] economic resilience. Earnings revisions have swung positive, valuations have upside and foreign inflows have returned", the Wall Street ⁠brokerage said in a client note on Tuesday.

"We think the current state of no war/no peace in the Gulf is good enough for the UAE economy to keep growing and for the stock market to outperform CEEMEA," the brokerage added, referring to the Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa bloc.

The UAE economy has fared relatively well despite geopolitical headwinds. GDP grew 0.4 per cent annually to Dh961.9 billion in the first half of 2026, driven by non-oil business activity, despite the impact of the Iran war.

The non-oil sector's contribution to GDP during the first six-month period increased by 1.8 per cent to 79.2 per cent, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre revealed last month.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE’s foreign trade rose close to a record Dh3 trillion in the first nine months of the year, despite the challenges.

Last week, Fitch Ratings said it expects the UAE's economy to expand in 2026 and has maintained the country's high-grade credit rating, citing resilient fiscal buffers.

Additionally, UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Alsuwaidi said last week that the nation came out of the war “exceptionally well” and the continued economic momentum despite uncertainty is driving the government to open new sectors for foreign investment.

Also on Tuesday, JPMorgan upgraded the MSCI Turkey ​equity index from neutral to overweight, citing the ‌investment fund crisis that has shaken ⁠the region's financial markets as over ​and expects equities to rebound.

Turkey's investment fund sector ​was hit ‌by a crisis after regulators in September ordered the liquidation of 131 funds managed ⁠by seven asset managers, following warnings that some could not meet redemption ⁠payments.

"We think the fund crisis is over and the stock market should bounce back," the brokerage said.

"Investors are too worried about the threat of MSCI demotion in our view; we think the chances are 10 per cent ​or lower."

With inputs from Reuters