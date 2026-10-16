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How the UAE kept trade flowing and struck new deals during the Iran conflict

One of UAE's top trade negotiators describes how the Emirates keeps punching above its weight in an increasingly challenging trade environment

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Rory Reynolds
Rory Reynolds

October 16, 2026

In this episode of Business Extra, recorded as part of Davos on Air at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders in Dubai, The National’s Rory Reynolds speaks to Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade.

As global trade faces growing uncertainty from geopolitical tension and supply chain disruption, the UAE continues to pursue new avenues to strengthen its position as an international trading hub.

Mr Al Gergawi discusses how the country has responded to disruption caused by the Iran war, including plans to expand alternative trade corridors and reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz.

The conversation also examines the UAE’s expanding network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, and how these trade deals are helping businesses access new markets, attract investment and strengthen economic resilience.

Mr Al Gergawi explains how the UAE is navigating an increasingly fragmented global trading environment, including its continuing negotiations with the European Union and efforts to forge new international partnerships. He also shares his outlook for the UAE’s economic recovery, and why long-term planning and adaptability remain central to the country’s trade strategy.

Updated: October 16, 2026, 8:38 AM
PodcastUAEStrait of HormuzDubai

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