Adnoc L&S approves $325m dividend for 2025 as operations remain unaffected by conflict

Adnoc Logistics and Services has approved a $325 million dividend payout for 2025, and said recent regional developments have not "materially affected" its global operations.

Shareholders gave the green light to a final dividend of $81.25 million for last year, after $243.75 million was approved for the first nine months, the company said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

The dividend for the full year was set at 16.13 fils per share, which is a 19 per cent annual increase. Adnoc L&S's dividend is set to increase by 5 per cent annually from 2026 to 2030 and will be paid out quarterly, subject to regulatory approvals, it said.

“For shareholders, performance translated into tangible returns. Financial discipline remains central to our strategy, and this strength enables us to pursue value‑accretive growth while maintaining attractive and predictable shareholder returns," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, chairman of Adnoc L&S.

Amid the regional conflict, Adnoc L&S said it is co-operating with authorities to ensure the continuity of its operations and safety of its staff. "The company remains financially strong and fully operational across all divisions," it said.

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Adnoc L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in about 50 countries through its three business units, including integrated logistics, shipping and marine services.

The unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported an 11 per cent annual increase in its 2025 net profit as revenue grew on the back of a strong business performance and continued expansion worldwide.

Net profit attributable to the equity holders of the company for the year climbed to $838.6 million, while revenue jumped more than 41 per on an annual basis to about $5 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – a key metric for profitability – increased 32 per cent to $1.5 billion.

The company said the growth in revenue was driven by favourable market demand, strong operational execution and continued expansion across its core segments.

Shareholder value has also risen with its stock price benefiting from positive results, Adnoc L&S said. Inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in November 2025, which attracted more than $240 million in passive inflows, also lifted its stock.

“Adnoc L&S continued to deliver its growth strategy built around service excellence and a safe and smart operational execution," said Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S.

In August last year, Adnoc Group also launched a $317 million secondary placement, which lifted its free float to 22 per cent.

The secondary offer by the parent company helped in increasing liquidity in Adnoc L&S stocks and improving access of global institutional investors. This lifted its average daily traded value to $19.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025.