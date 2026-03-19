Adnoc CEO says Iran's attacks on Gulf energy sites are acts of ‘global economic warfare’

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, has warned attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf represent a serious escalation, with global economic consequences.

Dr Al Jaber described attacks on energy facilities, including those operated by Adnoc, as “unjustified, unprovoked and illegal”, stressing they are civilian sites run by engineers and workers.

“These are civilian facilities … sustaining economies and everyday life far beyond our region,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

He added that the attacks go beyond a regional security concern, characterising them as “global economic warfare” in which energy flows are being weaponised.

The escalation is part of a regional conflict that began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Tehran has responded by carrying out attacks across the Gulf.

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The crisis appears to be entering a more volatile phase. Israel attacked Iran's giant South Pars and Asaluyeh energy sites on Wednesday, a move the UAE called a “dangerous escalation”. Tehran then attacked energy sites across the Gulf, including Qatar's Ras Laffan facility and the UAE's Habshan plant.

Attacks on Gulf energy sites have heightened concerns over dwindling oil supply, with analysts warning continued disruption could tighten global markets and increase price instability.

Dr Al Jaber said the effect of such attacks is already being felt at many levels – from frontline workers and communities in the UAE to households and businesses around the world that depend on reliable energy supplies. “The reality is simple: energy security is global economic stability,” he said.

International organisations have echoed these concerns, warning attacks on energy infrastructure can have wide-ranging economic and humanitarian consequences. The UN has repeatedly stressed energy systems are part of civilian infrastructure and should not be attacked, as disruption can affect essential services and livelihoods.

UN officials have also stressed strikes on civilian infrastructure may breach international humanitarian law and have called for such attacks to stop immediately.

Separately, Gulf nations have pushed for urgent international action, requesting a UN debate and describing recent attacks on energy facilities as a serious threat to global stability, Reuters reported.

Calls for restraint have been increasing, with the UAE and international partners urging an end to attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure. Dr Al Jaber emphasised the need for de-escalation to protect regional security and the global economy. “We must de-escalate, restore stability and ensure energy continues to flow safely to the world,” he said.