How the pandemic inspired a cost-effective way to launch a business

Entrepreneurs are able to start businesses with lower costs and target a digitally tuned-in audience

Remote work and the shift to e-commerce meant that many entrepreneurs saved up on start-up costs such as office rent and retail space. Reuters    
Remote work and the shift to e-commerce meant that many entrepreneurs saved up on start-up costs such as office rent and retail space. Reuters    

One of my dear friends, an interior designer, has been planning to launch a unique design company for the past eight years. She travelled to different countries, established connections with furniture suppliers and scouted locations to set up her shop and studio.

In 2019, we were in the final discussions for her marketing plans and had even initiated conversations with retailers to lease a space for her pop-up store to create a buzz about her brand. That's when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Like many entrepreneurs, she sadly had to halt her plans and wait for things to improve. But amid the pandemic, many of her potential customers re-thought their living spaces. She was approached by a friend of hers to help transform an unutilised basement into a playroom and study, while another asked her guidance to turn an extra bedroom into an office space.

Read More

Currently, the majority of Facebook employees are already working remotely. AFPFacebook employees can request to work from home permanently

How invisible government services can help improve competitiveness

She realised that instead of waiting for the situation to get better, she could improvise and still launch her business. She developed a mobile-friendly website to highlight her services and to sell furniture online. Her Instagram page became her shop front, where her potential client viewed her work, contacted her and scheduled design consultancy appointments. Her clients could view each of her piece in a three-dimensional space, just like in a physical store.

As horrible as this pandemic has been, it helped my friend save on business start-up costs and even helped her carve out a niche. She now focuses on creating creative work and spaces for children at home and the demand for her services is soaring.

Start-up costs eat most of entrepreneurs’ budgets. Working remotely and the shift to e-commerce meant that many entrepreneurs saved up on office and retail space rents and utilised those for product development and digital enhancement.

Depending on the business, hiring talent became very economical. Last year, I expanded my company and that meant having to work with more talented people. With the mass shift to digital and more people embracing remote work, I had access to a wider pool of talent from across the world.

If we look closely, we can see that the pandemic presents an opportunity for potential entrepreneurs to start businesses across in-demand sectors. Food sustainability, digital content development, e-commerce and logistics provide massive opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Starting a business, no matter how big or small, is always paired with risks. But the move to embrace e-commerce especially during the pandemic means that we can start digital ventures with lower costs, significantly decreasing our financial risk.

For instance, a graphic designer can start a content development business without investing much. All that they need is a licence, a website and a social media page to reach their contacts and share their work. Many fashion designers, who sell their merchandise solely through social media, have successfully been doing so for years. In fact, it has become the norm for consumers like me to shop for traditional garments such as abayas and kaftans through social media. The pandemic has further emphasised the importance of a digital presence for businesses.

As challenging as the past period had been for us, it presents a cost-efficient opportunity for entrepreneurs to take advantage of and be creative.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati journalist and entrepreneur, who manages her marketing and communications company in Abu Dhabi

Published: June 13, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Formal agreement is likely come in a session on Sunday addressed by Sir David Attenborough. Courtesy Emirates Literature Foundation

G7 backs Nature Compact to stop and reverse biodiversity loss

Europe
Emirates Schools Establishment said term 3 exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year. Philip Cheung / The National

Distance learning at UAE public schools to continue after term 3 exams

Education
From left: Dr Sunitha Joseph, Dr Ulrich Wernery and Dr Marina Caveney, who developed the African horse sickness vaccine. Courtesy: Central Veterinary Research Laboratory

UAE-made vaccine could eradicate devastating disease killing horses in Sudan

UAE
Barbora Krejcikova holds the Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning the French Open at Roland Garros. Getty

Krejcikova channels the spirit of Novotna to win French Open title

Tennis
Whirling Dervishes of Beyoğlu, Istanbul. Photo: Christopher Wilton-Steer and The Aga Khan Development Network

The pictures and crafts from London's 'Silk Road'

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams