UAE petrol prices to rise for fifth month in a row in July

Motorists across the UAE will pay more at the pumps in July – the fifth consecutive month that prices have risen.

The Fuel Price Committee announced an increase of around 3 per cent for petrol and 5 per cent for diesel.

The breakdown per litre is as follows:

• Super 98: Dh2.47 – up from Dh2.38 in June

• Special 95: Dh2.35 – up from Dh2.27 in June

• Diesel: Dh2.42 – up from Dh2.30 in June

July fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. #InspiringEnergy إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر يوليو وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/OHqukaDhdQ — ENOC (@enoc_official) June 29, 2021

Petrol prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market.

However, they were held by the Fuel Price Committee last year, following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They then started to adjust again in March.