Keystone pipeline cancelled after Biden blocks permit

Construction on pipeline began last year when former president Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project

Environmental activists protest against the pipeline in front of the White House in Washington. AFP
Environmental activists protest against the pipeline in front of the White House in Washington. AFP

The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said on Wednesday it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit from” the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.

Construction on the 1,930-kilometre pipeline began last year when former president Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

Read More

Pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the terminal of Enbridge Energy. Adding Inter will give Pembina additional pipeline infrastructure across Western Canada. AP Canada's Pembina agrees to buy rival Inter for $6.9bn

Oil continues rally with benchmarks trading above $70 per barrel

Why US oil producers need a clearer voice, not a louder one

It would have moved up to 830,000 barrels of crude daily, connecting in Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the US Gulf Coast.

Mr Biden cancelled it in January over long-standing concerns that burning oil sands crude would worsen climate change.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau objected, but officials in Alberta, where the line originated, expressed disappointment in recent weeks that he did not lobby harder to reinstate the pipeline’s permit.

Alberta invested more than $1 billion in the project last year, kick-starting construction that had stalled amid determined opposition to the line from environmentalists and Native American tribes along its route.

Alberta officials said Wednesday they had reached an agreement with TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, to exit their partnership.

The company and province plan to try to recoup the government’s investment, although neither offered any immediate details on how that would happen.

“We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline’s border crossing,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

Environmentalists who had fought the project since it was first announced in 2008 described its cancellation as a “landmark moment” in the effort to curb the use of fossil fuels that contribute to climate change.

“Good riddance to Keystone XL,” said Jared Margolis with the Centre for Biological Diversity, one of many environmental groups that sued to stop it.

Attorneys general from 21 states had sued to overturn Mr Biden’s cancellation of the contentious pipeline, which would have created thousands of construction jobs.

Republicans in Congress have made the cancellation a frequent talking point in their criticism of the administration and even some moderate Senate Democrats, including Montana’s Jon Tester and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, had urged Mr Biden to reconsider.

Published: June 10, 2021 02:28 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
The report comes at a time of renewed focus on how the medical establishment treats indigenous women. AP

Report finds indigenous Canadian women still forcibly sterilised

The Americas
A close-up of a periodical cicada. It was not reported how the insects affected the press plane due to accompany US President Joe Biden. AFP

Biden buzzed by cicada as swarm of noisy insects delays press flight

The Americas
Biogen shares surged after US regulators approved the experimental drug Aduhelm, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. EPA / DAVID A. WHITE 

What does Biogen's approved drug mean for those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s?

Health
The US government will evaluate apps such as TikTok and block those that pose a security risk. Reuters

White House drops Trump orders trying to ban TikTok and WeChat

The Americas
Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National 

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast