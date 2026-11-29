Opec+ is expected to keep its oil production targets unchanged in the first quarter of 2027 and has delayed a contentious review of members' production capacity, as the Iran war continues to disrupt supplies from the Gulf.

The group's seven core members - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman - warned on Sunday that attacks on energy infrastructure and disruption to shipping routes were increasing market volatility, according to a statement from the exporter's group. The statement did not announce any change to production levels.

"The countries also expressed concern regarding attacks on energy infrastructure, noting that restoring damaged energy assets to full capacity is both costly and takes a long time, thereby affecting overall supply availability," the statement said.

The group said shipping and insurance costs remained at "unprecedented levels of more than one third of the commodity value", hindering the movement of crude and refined products and adding inflationary pressure on the global economy.

The seven countries will work with producing and consuming nations, industry and international bodies, including the International Energy Forum and the International Energy Agency, to improve shipping conditions, and will continue to review the market through the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, it said.

Members had agreed in principle to keep targets unchanged for the first quarter, delegates said before Sunday's meetings. The audit of members' maximum production capacity, which was meant to form the basis for 2027 quotas, has been extended to the end of March, with its findings to be discussed at the group's next ministerial meeting in June, delegates told Bloomberg.

Opec+ crude production rose by 2.04 million barrels per day in October to 41.23 million bpd, the group's latest monthly oil market report showed, as Gulf producers restored output disrupted by the war. That is about 97 per cent of the 42.72 million bpd the group pumped in February.

Saudi Arabia's output rose by 1.18 million bpd to about 9.19 million bpd, according to the secondary sources Opec uses to monitor production, still below its target of about 10.5 million bpd. The kingdom told the group it pumped 10.56 million bpd. Iraq produced 4.49 million bpd, according to secondary sources, above its target of about 4.43 million bpd.

The group finished unwinding 1.65 million bpd of voluntary cuts from 2023 in September. It is keeping a further two million bpd of cuts, agreed to in 2022, in place until the end of the year. Most members are producing below their targets because of the war.

Iraq rejected the capacity figure it was given as too low, and Kazakhstan has also pushed for a higher estimate.

Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Khudair had previously said that the country's "unique circumstances relative to other nations" in the Middle East were grounds for a higher quota.

Opec's second biggest producer recorded $8.8 billion in revenue in October, as crude exports recovered to about 3.6 million bpd from 200,000 bpd when the government took office in May, state media reported on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Iraq threatened to leave the group if its quota desires were not met, with Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi pleading for a "fair share" from Opec.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas, has been severely disrupted since fighting between the US and Iran started on February 28. The conflict has now entered its 10th month with still no clear endgame in sight.

Satellite images on Sunday showed tankers berthed at Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura Sea Island terminal and at the offshore moorings at Ju'aymah, days after crude loadings there were reported to have been suspended following a Houthi attack.

The oil sector, however, is gradually recovering. The International Energy Agency said earlier this month that the global oil market is set to return to a surplus for the first time since the start of the Iran war, despite supplies remaining tight.