The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries was born on September 14, 1960, when a delegation from Venezuela encouraged Middle Eastern colleagues to join them for a meeting in Iraq.

Could those two countries now spell the group’s doom? Reuters reports that the US has pushed its Venezuelan vassal and Iraq to leave Opec.

Opec’s obituary has, of course, been written many times. The alliance was largely ignored by the industrialised world in its early years. It fought for – and achieved – better tax terms from its international oil company investors, higher prices and greater national control through the 1970s.

Only in 1982 did Opec take on the role which now seems its main purpose, setting oil production quotas to boost prices. It has suffered the loss of members through the years, while also gaining a few.

But recent departures have been the most consequential: Qatar in 2019, Angola in 2024 and, most strikingly, the UAE this May.

The alliance struggled against US shale, causing the 2014 crash in global oil prices. Almost exactly a decade ago, it sought to solve that problem by teaming up with Russia and some other important exporters in the looser Opec+ alliance.

The US has long loathed Opec, a sentiment that dates back to the 1973 price shock.

US President Donald Trump’s worldview formed in that era. As far back as 1987, he criticised American foreign policy for defending the Arab Gulf states without compensation, when the region was of “only marginal significance to the United States for its oil supplies”. In 2011, he advocated suing Opec under US antitrust laws.

It is not surprising, then, that his administration seems to have pushed both Caracas and Baghdad to leave the organisation. After the US snatched President Maduro in January, Venezuela is trying to rebuild its oil industry from years of shambolic neglect. It has not had a formal Opec production limit since 2017-2018, which was then about 2 million barrels per day. Even after some recovery this year, production is only 1.2 million bpd.

Iraq and Opec

Iraq, meanwhile, is unhappy with Opec’s latest assessment of its production capacity, which is meant to be the basis for a new set of quotas. Independent consultants hired by the Vienna-based organisation pegged its capacity at less than 5 million bpd. Oil minister Basim Mohammed Khudair reportedly maintains the country can pump 5.2 million bpd.

Production topped out at 4.78 million bpd in August-September 2019, before Opec limits, the Covid pandemic and then the war in the Gulf drove it lower.

But Baghdad has plans for major production gains. While targets of 6 million bpd by 2028 and 10 million bpd by 2030 are unrealistic, it could plausibly manage 5.2-5.4 million bpd by 2030. That depends on steady investment, alongside unfettered export routes, either through the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz or through the construction of major new pipelines to Syria and Turkey..

Venezuela’s production costs are much higher than those of its Gulf peers, particularly for the gigantic but sticky resources of the Orinoco extra-heavy crude belt, which may be almost $50 per barrel. By contrast, Iraq's production costs are low, but the country needs about $86 per barrel to balance its budget.

So both countries need to push the envelope on their allowable production. But it is not in their interest to undermine oil prices either.

If they were to leave Opec and raise output substantially – or even notionally stay in the organisation but ignore its quotas – Saudi Arabia would face a difficult problem. It cannot bear the whole burden of market management alone. It might again have to fight a price war, as in 1986, 1997 and 2014. That would be a major challenge for its finances, but the kingdom would hope to exhaust competitors such as Iraq, Venezuela, Nigeria and Russia, and bring them back to the negotiating table.

Free-for-all oil market?

The oil market has never been a free-for-all. It has always had a structure of co-operation, to dampen wild price swings. There was first the Standard Oil monopoly of John D Rockefeller, then the US Texas Railroad Commission, based in the state capital, Austin, and the “Seven Sisters” western majors in the Middle East. From about 1970 onwards, it was Opec and later Opec+.

“Crude volatility” did not go away, of course, but it was moderated, as Bob McNally from Columbia University’s Centre on Global Energy Policy argued in his 2017 book of that title.

Opec has often got the market wrong, but it has also stepped in as no-one else could have done in crises, such as the 2020 demand collapse caused by the pandemic.

In a strange role reversal, during the pandemic in 2020, Mr Trump cajoled Saudi Arabia and Russia into agreeing on production cuts.

This demonstrated an American political reality. The US oil capital, Houston, might not like Opec, but its world-leading shale industry grew up under the shelter of Vienna. When Opec could not sustain prices, as in 2014 and early 2020, shale output nosedived.

What if Opec was ineffective?

Now imagine a world in which Opec is ineffective or cracks up entirely.

Oil prices would be lower, on average, but much more volatile. Prices would swing wildly in response to shocks, especially negative shocks, when Opec typically steps in to support prices. There would not be much point in holding spare capacity; Saudi Arabia, especially, would produce much closer to its maximum. Oil production and global demand would be higher. The former Opec states would gain a lot of market share at the expense of competitors.

Over longer periods, prices would also oscillate violently, with successive cycles of under and over-investment. These cycles would take several years to play out. High-cost frontier areas, such as deep water, would suffer long periods of low profitability if developed at the crest of the wave. The industry would consolidate much more, as weaker or unlucky players go bankrupt.

Corporations would not be able to collude, because of competition law in Europe and the US. Companies and nations would develop other tools for managing volatility – such as long-term contracts, control of transport routes and infrastructure, old-style vertical integration into refined product markets – or Saddamesque violent coercion.

Flexible, diversified countries with low production costs might benefit from such a free-for-all. Others would probably realise they need a co-operative mechanism, at least an informal one rather than Opec’s structure. Even Austin might think it time to call Riyadh. If Opec did not exist, it might need to be reinvented.