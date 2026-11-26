Iraq's oil revenue from crude exports rose to $8.8 billion in October, the oil ministry said, as the country prepares to ask Opec to increase its quota at a meeting on Sunday.

Exports by Opec's second-biggest producer have recovered to about 3.6 million barrels per day from 200,000 bpd when the government took office in May, the Iraqi News Agency reported on Thursday, citing Oil Minister Basim Khudair.

The October revenue was a figure "not even achieved prior to the crisis" caused by the Iran war, he said.

The higher exports were also instrumental in "securing the supply of petroleum products to meet the needs of [Iraqi] citizens", he said.

Exports of fuel oil, sulphur and naphtha also reached "unprecedented" levels, generating more than $4.5 billion in revenue, Mr Khudair said.

Most exports were shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, with crude also trucked to Syria and pumped through the 960km Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to Turkey.

The announcement came after Baghdad ordered the oil ministry to take control of oilfields in the Kurdistan region, sparking protests in Erbil. On Wednesday, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court backed the federal government's deployment of troops to the region's borders. The ministry did not break down oil revenue by region.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi outlined plans to raise production to seven million bpd by 2030 and 10 million bpd by 2032, including about one million bpd from the Kurdistan region.

Mr Khudair said talks were continuing to raise production and exports and to advance oil contracts, after the ministry asked oil companies last week to submit "ambitious plans" for the sector. Iraq is also in talks with ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips on potential investments in "several" oilfields.

He reiterated that Iraq would formally ask Opec to raise its production ceiling at Sunday's meeting.

Last week, he cited Iraq's "unique circumstances relative to other nations" in the Middle East as grounds for a higher quota.

Opec+ is likely to keep its output targets unchanged for at least the first quarter as disputes over members' production capacity persist, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

At its meeting earlier this month, the smaller Opec+ bloc agreed to keep its oil production targets unchanged for December, maintaining September's required production levels as the war in the Middle East continues to disrupt global energy supplies.

The joint production targets for the seven Opec+ members amount to about 31 million bpd for December. Saudi Arabia has the largest allocation at 10.478 million bpd, followed by Russia at 9.949 million bpd and Iraq at 4.431 million bpd.

Mr Khudair also said Iraq had no plans to raise the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene, to support consumers as it implements a "new economic model aimed at generating additional state revenue".

"They will remain at their official, regulated prices," he said.