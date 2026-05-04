Can Opec survive the UAE's exit?

The UAE’s decision to leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or Opec, may prove more consequential than its decades of membership. This is not simply another dispute over production quotas. It reflects a deeper shift: the system that has governed oil markets for years no longer fits countries that are redefining their economic and strategic horizons.

For much of its history, the organisation worked because its members moved in broadly the same direction. Co-ordination helped stabilise markets and gave producers collective weight. But that alignment has quietly disappeared.

Today, producers are pulling in different directions. Some need higher output to fund economic transformation or manage fiscal pressures. Others are more focused on supporting prices by keeping supply tight. These are more than just technical disagreements. They reflect different priorities, different economic models and different views of the future.

The UAE has been at the centre of this shift – and increasingly ahead of it. Its push to raise its production baseline in recent years exposed the limits of a system that struggles to accommodate diverging national strategies. The question is no longer how to adjust quotas within the group, but whether quotas still matter in the same way and whether the model itself still works.

Increasingly, the answer is no – and the system is struggling to keep up.

At the same time, the forces shaping oil markets have changed. Supply and demand still matter, but they no longer tell the whole story. Geopolitics has become equally important.

The Strait of Hormuz illustrates this clearly. When tensions rise and shipping is threatened, prices move quickly. This isn’t because there is an immediate shortage of oil, but due to the risk that flows could be disrupted. In today’s oil market, disruption often matters more than production.

In those moments, speed matters. Decisions cannot wait for consensus. Flexibility has gone from being a luxury to being a necessity.

This is where the UAE’s position becomes clearer. Over the past two decades, the country has built significant capacity – not only to produce oil, but also to manage store, transport and export it. It has invested in infrastructure, logistics and global energy networks that give it room to act.

Play 01:51 Analysis: What is Opec and why is the UAE leaving?

Operating within a rigid quota system sits uneasily with that reality. The ability to respond quickly – to adjust output, redirect flows or stabilise supply routes – has become a strategic advantage. Stepping outside the group allows the UAE to use that advantage more freely.

The implications extend well beyond energy.

The move also reflects a broader shift in how the UAE approaches regional and international arrangements. Co-operation remains important, but not at the expense of flexibility. The priority is increasingly the ability to choose – when to align, and when to act independently.

This change is no longer subtle. It is now being formalised through sovereign policy choices.

For years, institutions like Opec helped manage relations between producers and provided a degree of stability. That role is not disappearing. But it is evolving. Rather than stepping away from co-operation, the UAE is redefining the terms on which it engages.

This mirrors a wider shift in the global system. The world is becoming more fragmented and more fluid. Alliances are less rigid, economic strategies are more diverse and states are placing greater emphasis on adaptability.

The organisation was designed for a different environment. That environment no longer exists in the same form.

This does not mean Opec will vanish. It will probably remain a forum for discussion and co-ordination. But its ability to shape outcomes is weakening.

Opec may persist as an institution, but its capacity to impose discipline on the market is already eroding – a trend made visible by the UAE’s decision to leave the bloc.

Previous slide Next slide UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the first Opec summit in Algiers, 1975. Getty Images Info

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, UAE President, attends the opening session of the Opec summit in Riyadh, 2007. Getty Images Info

Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Opec Secretary General, Khalid Al Falih and Alexander Novak, also of Opec, hold a press conference after a meeting in Vienna, 2018. EPA Info

Mr Al Mazrouei with Ali Al Naimi, Saudi Oil Minister, and Ali Saleh al Omair, his Kuwaiti counterpart, at the opening session of the Arab Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi, 2014. AFP Info

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez meets Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, UAE Crown Prince at the time, in Abu Dhabi, August 2000. AFP Info

Mr Al Mazrouei in Vienna, 2018. Bloomberg Info

Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, speaks during an Opec conference in Abu Dhabi, December 1978. Getty Images Info

Sheikh Zayed and Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, at the Opec summit in Algiers, 1975. Getty Images Info

Mohamed Al Hamli, UAE Oil Minister, takes centre stage at the Opec conference in Abu Dhabi, December 2007. EPA Info

Mr Al Mazrouei speaks during the Gulf Intelligence UAE Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi, 2016. AFP Info

Obaid bin Saif, President of the Opec conference, with Opec Secretary General Rilwanu Lukman before the group's meeting in Vienna, June 1998. EPA Info

Opec ministers meet in Abu Dhabi to set a new price for crude oil, 1978. Getty Images Info























More broadly, the move says something about how the UAE now sees its own trajectory. Oil still matters, but it no longer defines the country’s direction. Over the past decade, the UAE has expanded into renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, finance and technology. Its economy is no longer built around a single resource.

But instead of viewing this as a move away from oil, it should be seen as a repositioning of it.

Energy is becoming one tool among many, rather than the centre of national strategy. That shift provides greater flexibility in how the country operates and engages globally.

It also reduces risk. Countries that rely too heavily on a single resource often find their options constrained. Those that diversify gain room to manoeuvre.

In that sense, the UAE’s decision is about moving beyond a model that no longer reflects its reality.

The consequences of this shift will take time to unfold. Other producers may not follow immediately. But the pressures driving change – diverging interests, geopolitical volatility and the need for speed – are not going away.

The real question is not what the UAE will do outside the organisation.

It is whether Opec can adapt to a world where co-ordination alone is no longer enough – and where influence belongs to those who can act first, not just those who agree eventually.