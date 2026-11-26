Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on continuing Middle East supply concerns, after the Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed they hit Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained disrupted.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, rose 0.74 per cent to $95.31 a barrel at 9.13am UAE time, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 0.82 per cent higher at $84.37 a barrel.

In the previous session, Brent had closed 3.5 per cent higher at $94.61 per barrel, extending its two-session rally to nearly 6 per cent.

“Supply-surplus concerns took a back seat to disruption risk ahead of Sunday’s Opec+ meeting,” said Daniel Richards, senior economist at Emirates NBD.

The Saudi military on Wednesday said air defences had intercepted and destroyed four drones launched towards the Ras Tanura refinery. The Iran-backed Houthis later on Wednesday claimed they carried out strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan.

Ras Tanura, which has a refining capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, has previously been attacked during the conflict with the Houthis as well as during the US-Iran war.

The plant is part of a complex on the kingdom's Arabian Gulf coast. Ras Tanura was the kingdom's main export terminal until the war prompted greater focus on using Yanbu on the west coast, which receives oil via the East–West pipeline.

Meanwhile, supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the Middle East’s main arteries for the supply of crude and liquefied natural gas to global markets, continues.

A projectile exploded near a tanker about 93km west of Dubai in the latest ship incident in the Gulf waters, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Thursday. An oil tanker was also reported to have caught fire in the waterway after hitting a naval mine on Wednesday.

Oil markets have remained volatile since the US-led attack on Iran in late February, with prices jumping to more than $120 per barrel in March and sliding back on peace efforts to end the war.

They went back up after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and as the Houthis seized control of the Bab Al Mandeb strait in the Red Sea. But US President Donald Trump’s midterm election rout caused prices to fall.

Investors are also considering oversupply outlook concerns for the oil market amid a recovery in exports from the Gulf region, as the UAE and Saudi Arabia rely more on pipelines and alternative routes.

Crude inventories rose by 1.7 million bpd in October as exports from the Gulf recovered faster than worldwide demand, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly market report.

Opec+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide on their 2027 output policy as the bloc holds production steady amid supply shocks from the Middle East war.