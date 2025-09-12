Rosneft's Russian-flagged crude oil tanker Vladimir Monomakh transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. Geopolitical tensions continue to affect oil markets. Reuters
Rosneft's Russian-flagged crude oil tanker Vladimir Monomakh transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. Geopolitical tensions continue to affect oil markets. Reuters
Rosneft's Russian-flagged crude oil tanker Vladimir Monomakh transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. Geopolitical tensions continue to affect oil markets. Reuters
Rosneft's Russian-flagged crude oil tanker Vladimir Monomakh transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. Geopolitical tensions continue to affect oil markets. Reuters

Business

Energy

Oil prices slide amid Opec+ output boost

Demand concerns in US also weighing on oil prices

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

September 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Oil prices slid on Friday and are expected to post a weekly loss as oversupply concerns offset possible supply disruptions in the global markets amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Brent, the benchmark for two-thirds of the world's oil, was down 0.74 per cent at 8.40am UAE time to $65.88 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude, was trading 0.83 per cent lower at $61.85 a barrel.

“Crude futures were continuing to edge lower early Friday in Asia after being sold off in the previous session as concerns over looming global oversupply overshadowed supply worries stoked earlier in the week by heightened geopolitical tensions,” Vandana Hari, chief executive of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, said.

Israel's attack on Doha on Tuesday in an attempt to kill Hamas leaders has led to international condemnation and rising tensions in the region.

Oil prices rose initially but pared back gains due to the availability of spare capacity in event of a supply shock in global markets.

This week, tensions also rose between Poland and Russia after Warsaw, with help from Nato allies, shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace.

“The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said following the incident early on Wednesday. It occurred during a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine in their continuing war.

Meanwhile, oversupply concerns continued to affect global oil markets as Opec+ decided to raise production for October by 137,000 barrels per day.

The eight member group is aiming to regain market share and has been unwinding output cuts since April.

This week, the International Energy Agency raised expectations of 2025 and 2026 global oversupply to 1.95 million bpd and 3.06 million bpd, respectively. Opec held steady its 2025 as well as 2026 average demand growth estimates at 1.30 million bpd and 1.38 million bpd, respectively.

"Oil prices moved lower.... as the debate over the pending supply glut gained relevance," Norbert Rucker, head of economics and next generation research at Julius Baer, said in a note on Friday.

"A closer look at recent storage trends suggests that this surplus has arrived, with inventories visibly swelling in North America and Europe."

Soojin Kim, research analyst at MUFG bank said "the glut is already under way", as indicated by the US Energy Information Administration, with crude futures more than 10 per cent lower year-to-date.

Demand concerns in the US are also weighing on oil prices, with the latest data indicating an increase in inflation and unemployment numbers in the world’s largest economy.

The headline US consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent year-on-year in August, up from 2.7 per cent in July, while people filing for unemployment benefits for the week ending September rose by 27,000 to 263,000, the Labour Department reported on Thursday.

This is the highest level for initial claims since October 2021 when it was 268,000, the data shows.

Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
Electric scooters: some rules to remember
  • Riders must be 14-years-old or over
  • Wear a protective helmet
  • Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)
  • Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians
  • Solo riders only, no passengers allowed
  • Do not drive outside designated lanes
Results

6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: Rasi, Harry Bentley (jockey), Sulaiman Al Ghunaimi (trainer).

7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m; Winner: Ya Hayati, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Magic Lily, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer.

10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Eynhallow, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Plastic tipping point
Transgender report
More from this package
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More on this story
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Recommended
While you're here
EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

While you're here
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs

Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors

Power: 480kW

Torque: 850Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000)

On sale: Now

While you're here
Company Profile

Name: Thndr
Started: 2019
Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr
Sector: FinTech
Headquarters: Egypt
UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi
Current number of staff: More than 150
Funds raised: $22 million

While you're here...
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
You might also like
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Zayed Sustainability Prize
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
While you're here
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

Rating: 2/5

While you're here
Updated: September 12, 2025, 10:27 AM`
OpecRussiaQatarOil price