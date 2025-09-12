Oil prices slide amid Opec+ output boost

Oil prices slid on Friday and are expected to post a weekly loss as oversupply concerns offset possible supply disruptions in the global markets amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Brent, the benchmark for two-thirds of the world's oil, was down 0.74 per cent at 8.40am UAE time to $65.88 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude, was trading 0.83 per cent lower at $61.85 a barrel.

“Crude futures were continuing to edge lower early Friday in Asia after being sold off in the previous session as concerns over looming global oversupply overshadowed supply worries stoked earlier in the week by heightened geopolitical tensions,” Vandana Hari, chief executive of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, said.

Israel's attack on Doha on Tuesday in an attempt to kill Hamas leaders has led to international condemnation and rising tensions in the region.

Oil prices rose initially but pared back gains due to the availability of spare capacity in event of a supply shock in global markets.

This week, tensions also rose between Poland and Russia after Warsaw, with help from Nato allies, shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace.

“The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said following the incident early on Wednesday. It occurred during a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine in their continuing war.

Meanwhile, oversupply concerns continued to affect global oil markets as Opec+ decided to raise production for October by 137,000 barrels per day.

The eight member group is aiming to regain market share and has been unwinding output cuts since April.

This week, the International Energy Agency raised expectations of 2025 and 2026 global oversupply to 1.95 million bpd and 3.06 million bpd, respectively. Opec held steady its 2025 as well as 2026 average demand growth estimates at 1.30 million bpd and 1.38 million bpd, respectively.

"Oil prices moved lower.... as the debate over the pending supply glut gained relevance," Norbert Rucker, head of economics and next generation research at Julius Baer, said in a note on Friday.

"A closer look at recent storage trends suggests that this surplus has arrived, with inventories visibly swelling in North America and Europe."

Soojin Kim, research analyst at MUFG bank said "the glut is already under way", as indicated by the US Energy Information Administration, with crude futures more than 10 per cent lower year-to-date.

Demand concerns in the US are also weighing on oil prices, with the latest data indicating an increase in inflation and unemployment numbers in the world’s largest economy.

The headline US consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent year-on-year in August, up from 2.7 per cent in July, while people filing for unemployment benefits for the week ending September rose by 27,000 to 263,000, the Labour Department reported on Thursday.

This is the highest level for initial claims since October 2021 when it was 268,000, the data shows.

