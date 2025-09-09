Oil extends gains after Israel targets Hamas leaders in Doha

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after Israel struck Hamas targets in Qatar, stoking fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East and adding to the risk premium for crude.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, rose by 1.44 per cent at 6.17pm UAE time to $66.89 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 1.37 per cent higher at $63.11 a barrel.

Crude prices have been rallying this week as global equities gained on the mounting expectation that the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs. A modest increase by the Opec group of oil producers for October, as well as prospects of additional sanctions on Russia also supported prices.

Crude added to its gains after Qatar blamed Israel for an attack on Tuesday afternoon and Israel announced it had struck Hamas's leadership in the Gulf country.

Hamas negotiators have been studying ceasefire proposals in Doha. Qatar and Egypt have been acting as go-betweens in efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Majid Al Ansari, a spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the “cowardly Israeli attack” targeted residential buildings “housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas” in Doha.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” he added.

The Israeli army said it conducted a “precise strike” targeting the senior leadership of Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the attack was a “wholly independent Israeli operation”.

The attack was swiftly condemned by the UAE and other Arab countries.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara district of Doha, and several explosions were heard in the Qatari capital.

Qatar said authorities were taking measures to contain the aftermath of the attack and to ensure the safety of nearby residents.

The district does not house significant energy infrastructure.

