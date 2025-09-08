Oil prices rise on modest output increase by Opec+ and Russia supply concerns

“Our forecast of Brent at an average of $65 per barrel for the remainder of 2025 is unchanged,” said Edward Bell.

US President Donald Trump may impose new sanctions on Russia following its aerial attacks on Ukraine.

Opec+ will increase output by 137,000 barrels per day in October, a slowdown from previous monthly increases.

Brent crude increased by 1.98 per cent to $66.8 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose by 1.96 per cent to $63.08.

Oil prices rose by approximately 2 per cemnt after Opec+ agreed to modestly increase production and potential new sanctions on Russia.

Oil prices rose by as much as 2 per cent on Monday as Opec+ increase production at a much slower rate and concerns over the possibility of more sanctions on Russia stoked supply concerns.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, climbed by 1.98 per cent at 4.59pm UAE time to $66.8 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 1.96 per cent higher at $63.08 a barrel.

“The eight Opec+ countries that have been providing additional voluntary production restraint agreed to increase output in October by 137,000 barrels per day, a notable slowdown from the monthly increases of around 400,000-550,000 bpd they have implemented since May this year,” Edward Bell, acting group head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD, said.

“The stance from Opec+ from here may be to continue to test the market with higher output, even amid market consensus that a sizeable inventory build is due by end of the year and into 2026.”

Members of the Opec+ group of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have been increasing production since April this year as the group shifts focus on regaining market share. Opec+ agreed in August to increase oil production by 547,000 bpd for September, following a larger-than-expected increase of 548,000 bpd rise in August and 411,000 bpd in May, June and July.

The possibility of more sanctions on Russia is also supporting oil prices.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to impose more sanctions on Russia, after the Kremlin unleashed its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine, according to media report.

Russian missiles and drones rained down across Ukraine early on Sunday, killing four people and setting government offices in the capital Kyiv ablaze.

Mr Trump told reporters after the assault he was “not happy with the whole situation” and said he was prepared to move forward on new sanctions on Moscow.

Oil markets remained volatile this year amid Mr Trump’s tariff plans and the Iran-Israel conflict.

Oil prices started the year strongly. The closing price of Brent peaked at more than $82 a barrel on January 15, while West Texas Intermediate hit almost $79 per barrel on that day.

However, demand concerns, a slowing global economy and less-than-stellar growth in China, the world's largest crude importer, have dampened crude prices this year.

“Our expectation for oil market balances has long been built on higher production from Opec+ countries, leading to an increase in global inventories and weighing on prices for the balance of 2025 and into 2026,” Mr Bell said.

“Our forecast of Brent at an average of $65 per barrel for the remainder of 2025 is unchanged following the October target levels and we expect prices will continue to hold close to $65 per barrel next year.”

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC