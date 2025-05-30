Oil prices head for second weekly drop ahead of Opec+ output decision on Saturday

Oil prices slipped on Friday and are heading for their second weekly decline as the Opec+ alliance prepares for its meeting this weekend, where it is expected to announce its third major output increase.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's crude, fell 0.31 per cent to $63.95 per barrel on Friday at 9.32am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, also dropped 0.31 per cent to $60.75.

The Brent benchmark posted a weekly loss of 1.28 per cent, while WTI dropped 1.3 per cent for the week. So far this year, the Brent benchmark has retreated by 12.7 per cent, while WTI has declined by 15.3 per cent.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has said Opec+ is doing its best to balance the oil market. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan for The National

Concerns about a global economic slowdown due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on trade partners, and retaliatory measures, have put pressure on oil prices.

The oil alliance's meeting on Saturday to decide on July's production levels comes amid global trade tensions that have cooled demand prospects, analysts say.

"The group is expected to bring an additional 411,000 barrels per day to the market starting in July, about 1 per cent of current production, citing rising demand as official justification," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Opec may be trying to “appease Trump” or encourage some member states who were non-compliant in the past to abide by the quotas, she said.

"Whatever the rationale, if trade tensions persist, the rising supply could send oil prices meaningfully lower."

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, a drop of another $10 per barrel in the second half "can’t be ruled out", Ms Ozkardeskaya added.

The V8 (voluntary eight) Opec+ group still sees room for the market to absorb additional barrels, said Giovanni Staunovo, strategist at UBS Switzerland.

"Higher temperatures require more oil to generate power to cool buildings, the Hajj pilgrims will further support travel demand, but also sanctions weighing on exports from Venezuela drive demand for barrels from the Middle East," he added.

Despite the 411,000 bpd quota increase for May, Opec+ crude exports are stable compared with April, suggesting "higher compliance and domestic demand keep exports in check", he added.

Earlier this week, the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei said that, despite a growing focus on renewable energy, Opec+ should be “mindful” about oil demand.

The oil group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is “doing its best” to balance the market and ensure there is enough investment into supply, he said.

“If this group was not there, there will be chaos … you will be seeing shocks and that is not good news for consumers,” the minister added.

