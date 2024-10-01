Oil surges 4% on reports of potential Iranian attack against Israel

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/24/oil-prices-gain-on-china-stimulus-and-middle-east-supply-concerns/" target="_blank">Oil prices</a> surged more than 4 per cent in late evening trading on Tuesday on reports that Iran is preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/28/oil-records-weekly-decline-on-concerns-of-supply-boost/" target="_blank">Brent,</a> the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was up 4.16 per cent at $74.68 a barrel at 7.23pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, rose 4.42 per cent to $71.18 a barrel. The US has indications that Iran is preparing to strike Israel imminently, a senior White House official was quoted as saying in media reports on Tuesday. The US is also supporting preparations to defend Israel against the possible attack, which would involve severe consequences for Iran, the unnamed official said. A potential Iranian retaliation would come as Israel steps up its military assault against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli air strikes have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced about a million in the past two weeks, with the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold, a prime target. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/21/oil-prices-record-weekly-gain-after-us-interest-rate-cut/" target="_blank">Oil prices</a> fell earlier in the day on prospects of higher crude supply from Libya. Libya’s eastern parliament has appointed Naji Belqasem as the country’s new central bank governor following the dismissal of Sadiq Al Kabir last month, which sparked a political crisis that resulted in the country’s production falling by more than half. This decision may help resolve the continuing crisis and increase the country's oil production, which stood at 1.2 million barrels per day before the crisis. Earlier on Tuesday, the chairman of the commodities trading company Gunvor said he is “confident” the continuing clashes in the Middle East will not have any impact on oil supply. “I'm very confident that this will not have any impact at all on oil supply,” Torbjorn Tornqvist said at an energy event in Fujairah. He described the situation in the Red Sea and Yemen as more of a "nuisance" than a threat to crude oil supplies and said the market is primarily worried about slow growth in demand for oil. Brent prices are down nearly 18 per cent since reaching a high of $91 a barrel in April, in part due to concerns around fuel demand in China, the world's second largest economy and top crude importer. Last week, China unveiled its largest economic stimulus package since the pandemic, which includes a reduction in its key short-term interest rate and a lowering of mortgage rates for existing housing loans. The measures aim to combat a slowdown in the country's economy, which is facing deflation, weak consumer spending, a slumping property market and a manufacturing downturn. "Generally, what we call the golden decade of China, [which involved] massive build out of heavy industries, construction and so forth. I don't see the same type of growth. It's not as energy intensive," Mr Tornqvist said. "They are having their growth also by taking a lead technologically through electric vehicles," he added.