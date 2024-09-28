Crude oil storage tanks at the Azzawiya oil refinery in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli. Libya, Africa's biggest holder of oil and gas reserves, is expected to end a month-long oil shutdown within days following the appointment of a new central bank governor. Reuters
Crude oil storage tanks at the Azzawiya oil refinery in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli. Libya, Africa's biggest holder of oil and gas reserves, is expected to end a month-long oil shutdown within days folloShow more

Business

Energy

Oil records weekly decline on concerns of supply boost

Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to raise output, while Libya's appointment of a new central bank chief could revive production

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

September 27, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week