Vivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music to Bill Ackman's SPAC

The potential transaction will value the company at $42.4bn

Vivendi plans to distribute 60 per cent of the music business to its shareholders later this year and list it in Amsterdam. Reuters
Vivendi plans to distribute 60 per cent of the music business to its shareholders later this year and list it in Amsterdam. Reuters

Vivendi is in talks to sell 10 per cent of Universal Music Group to a blank-cheque firm backed by billionaire Bill Ackman while it prepares to spin off most of the world’s biggest music company.

The potential transaction would value the company at €35 billion ($42.4bn) including debt, Vivendi said in a statement on Friday, above the €30bn valuation ascribed to the business in 2019 when China’s Tencent acquired a stake.

Mr Ackman’s special purpose acquisition company, called Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, raised $4bn in a July initial public offering - a record-setting amount for a SPAC. Such firms go public and then find promising companies to merge with.

The music industry has rebounded from a decade-long slump thanks to surging revenue from streaming services and Vivendi has sought to squeeze more value from UMG - especially after suffering declines in its advertising and publishing operations.

Vivendi plans to distribute 60 per cent of the music business to its shareholders later this year and list it in Amsterdam. That deal is due to be approved by shareholders later this month.

Vivendi said Pershing Square funds and their affiliates have indicated that they may acquire further exposure to UMG by buying Vivendi securities or UMG securities following the spin off.

Read More

The Spotify logo on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares rose 4% on news that it plans to increase prices of some services in the US and UK. ReutersSpotify shares climb on price hike plan

Tencent raises $8.3 billion with its biggest ever loan

Going public could give UMG more financial clout to compete with rivals Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. Vivendi had originally planned a 2023 initial public offering for UMG, but said earlier this year that it was now aiming for the business to go public by the end of 2021.

If the potential Pershing deal and the spin off go ahead, it would leave Vivendi with no more than 10 per cent of UMG, although Vivendi’s controlling shareholder - French billionaire Vincent Bollore - will hold an additional stake in the music business through his family’s holding companies.

It would also leave UMG with an investment base in the world’s three big economic regions - the US, Europe and Asia.

After cementing its dominance of the industry under veteran chief executive Lucian Grainge, UMG will need to work harder to keep growing as the boom in subscription streaming starts levelling off and the company looks for further growth in Asian markets, where music piracy is still a problem.

The big music companies aim to keep profits rising by monetising their enormous back catalogues through deals for everyone from video game makers to YouTube fitness coaches to use their tunes.

Smaller independent companies are luring artists away from the big majors by offering them distribution, marketing and rights management services deals, while allowing the musicians to keep control over their output.

Published: June 5, 2021 08:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams