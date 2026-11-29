The Federal Reserve began its self-imposed blackout window at the weekend, with traders locking in their bets the central bank will raise interest rates next month to clamp down on inflation.

The Fed's refers to the two-week period in which policymakers at the central bank are prohibited from making public remarks on policy. The current blackout period runs from November 28 through December 10. Traders widely anticipate the Fed will raise its benchmark target range by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its December 8-9 meeting, according to CME Group data.

Recent government figures point to signs of persistent inflation. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge picked up at a 3.8 per cent annual pace in October, well above the 2 per cent target. Core inflation, which strips the volatile food and energy indices, increased 3.3 per cent.

“I’m very, very concerned about inflation. It’s kind of headed in the wrong direction, and it’s spreading out. It's not just concentrated in a few categories,” Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC on November 20.

The Fed's monthly survey also showed broadening price pressures. The beige book, which compiles anecdotal evidence across the Fed's 12 districts, said prices “increased moderately overall” in November. Sustained cost pressures were reported from energy, transportation, healthcare, insurance and tariffs. Respondents said they expected expenses and prices to “continue rising in the coming months”.

The beige book was released before President Donald Trump proposed a new round of tariffs of up to 20 per cent on major US trading partners including China and the European Union.

Tariffs have been among a number of inflationary “shocks” rattling the economy in recent years. The post-Covid inflationary surge peaked in 2022 before it declined substantially before the 2024 election after a series of rate increases.

“Just in the past few years, we have experienced a pandemic, a rapid rise in energy prices associated with geopolitical tensions, changes to trade policy, and a technological breakthrough,” Fed Vice Chair Phillip Jefferson said during a conference in Brazil last week.

Also adding to the pressure is the Iran war, driving up global oil prices to as high as $120 a barrel earlier this year.

Another inflation driver: AI. Companies are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into the data centre buildout, while the power needed to run them is contributing to rising electricity prices.

Fed officials typically “look through” energy- or tariff-related inflation shocks, believing price increases will only be short-lived. However, US central bankers are signalling they are prepared to act following recent evidence of persistent inflation, which has been above their target for the last five years.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh told reporters after holding rates steady in October the central bank was committed to price stability, although did not offer a path on future policy decisions.

However, other voting members on the policy-setting committee have voiced support to raise interest rates at their final meeting this year.

Mr Waller told CNBC he would be open to a half-point hike, doubling down on hawkish sentiments he offered during a conference hosted by the Bank of England on November 10.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who voted against the committee's decision to hold rates steady in October, warned the central bank is at risk of falling behind the curve. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, who also dissented in October, argued the Fed needs to adopt a more aggressive posture.

“If we don't, I worry that an inflationary mindset could start taking hold,” she said during an event at Ohio State University.