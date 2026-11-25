US President Donald Trump's administration pressed on with its tariff agenda on Wednesday, proposing new duties on many of its largest trading partners.

China, India and the EU countries were among those the US proposed tariffs for, in addition to Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The new levies tackle what the Trump administration calls structural excess industrial capacity. China, accused by the US of flooding global markets with cheap goods, faces the steepest rate of 20 per cent. That is on top of the 25 per cent placed on it during the first Trump administration in 2018.

Tariffs on China could increase to 40 per cent if the trade truce between Washington and Beijing collapses.

The current US-China trade truce will remain in effect until January 10, although many believe it will probably be extended again after Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Miami during the G20 summit next month.

"We know that they don't like these actions, but we are seeking stability with the Chinese. China is seeking stability with us," a senior US official said, adding Mr Trump's meeting with Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping last week was "really great".

China had earlier rejected the idea of overcapacity, although it did not go so far as to say it would implement retaliatory measures.

Mr Trump has made tariffs a cornerstone of his economic policy. In April 2025, he announced his so-called Liberation Day, when he placed "reciprocal" levies on more than 180 countries.

He reversed that policy after tumult in the bond market.

The Supreme Court later struck down tariffs he enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The US Trade Representative launched an excess capacity investigation in March under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The new round of tariffs are meant to repurpose tariffs that the US high court had rejected.

The proposed duties will be subject to a public notice and comment period, with a hearing scheduled before they go into effect. The official said that could push implementation into January.

The US also proposed Section 301 tariffs on Brazil, citing its "unreasonable acts, policies, and practices" after launching a separate probe in July.

"After over a year of talking, Brazil has made no meaningful progress toward addressing the harmful trade practices that undercut the competitiveness of American farmers, workers, innovators, and businesses," US trade representative ambassador Jameson Greer said.

Reuters contributed to this report