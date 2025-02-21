Saab's chief executive Micael Johansson is bullish about demand for its military products. Antonie Robertson / The National
Saab's chief executive Micael Johansson is bullish about demand for its military products. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Economy

Idex Abu Dhabi 2025: Saab chief sees demand surge as Europe to increase defence spending

Swedish conglomerate aims to sell variety of advanced weapons and missiles, Micael Johansson says

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

February 21, 2025