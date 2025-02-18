Israeli firms out in force for Idex Middle East defence expo, but admit sentiment has changed since Gaza war

Israel's defence industry is out in force at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/02/17/idex-2025-uae-signs-13-deals-worth-about-dh4bn-on-day-one-of-biggest-middle-east-defence-expo/" target="_blank">Middle East's biggest defence exhibition</a> in Abu Dhabi this week. But some of its company executives admitted that sentiment towards Israel has changed following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/19/israels-war-on-gaza-a-timeline-of-major-events/" target="_blank">devastating 15-month war on Gaza</a> and the invasion of Lebanon. Israel's Ministry of Defence and 29 defence contractors are attending the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/02/24/idex-2023-uaes-military-deals-on-last-day-boost-total-contract-value-to-635bn/" target="_blank">International Defence Exhibition (Idex)</a>, including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and Elbit Systems. Companies at the Israeli national pavilion – nestled between US defence major Lockheed Martin and South Korea's defence conglomerate Poongsan Corporation – returned to the expo this year amid the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. Israeli exhibitors say it is a delicate time for deal-making, as they are navigating a different landscape from the last exhibition in February 2023, before the conflict that began on October 7, 2023. “We actually launched a drone in [Idex] 2023, it was definitely a bit of a different feeling there,” said Bentzion Levinson, founder and chief executive of Heven Drones, which is based in the US and Israel. “I share the feeling that [the] world is different than two years ago, but I also share the feeling that we are all here to protect our countries.” Mr Levinson said that while there remains scope for seeking business with Middle East customers, there is caution about speaking publicly about potential deals. “What we’ve heard from all our customers is that nothing has changed, it’s just a bit more sensitive,” he said. “It goes back to what things are spoken about out loud, PR aspects of talking about things. So it’s not poor business … the optics [are] a bit more sensitive.” The show's organisers said: “Idex is a global event. It's open for all to come and showcase their product here in Abu Dhabi. The Israeli pavilion is a growing pavilion with us. There are around 40 companies on display here in Idex 2025.” The 40 companies at the event, which runs until February 21 at Adnec, include co-exhibitors and partners of the parent companies. The UAE and Bahrain are signatories to the September 2020 Abraham Accords – brokered by the US – to establish formal ties with Israel. Morocco and Sudan signed later on. The Israel-UAE pact announced before the Gaza war included co-operation for investments in cyber security, FinTech, energy and agricultural technology. The Israeli government has been widely accused of atrocities and mass civilian casualties in Gaza. But potential customers want battle-tested systems, Mr Levinson claimed. “Putting the optics aside, from a pure business perspective – what I've heard is that there's a lot of interest in products that have proved themselves.” Heven is displaying its new hydrogen-powered unmanned aerial system, the H2D200 drone dubbed Raider, at Idex this year. “We believe Abu Dhabi is at the centre of global commerce and what's unique about the show is that you can see everyone from the East and the West,” Mr Levinson said. The company has “multiple customers” in the region and since the Abraham Accords has seen collaboration “move much, much faster”. The push for defence exports comes as Israel's wars in Lebanon and Gaza take a toll on its economic growth, along with leaving Gaza and Lebanon's economies in ruins. Israel’s economy grew 1 per cent in 2024, down from 1.8 per cent in 2023, due to a slump in investments and exports, according to initial estimates by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday. It is the slowest pace of growth in more than two decades, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic activity in the fourth quarter of 2024 expanded 2.5 per cent year-on-year, which missed economists’ projections for 5.3 per cent growth, according to Bloomberg. Israeli company Smart Shooter, a maker of fire control systems for small arms, is showcasing four products at Idex this year. “We believe the UAE is looking for innovation and the latest technology,” Abraham Mazor, vice president of business development and marketing at Smart Shooter, said. The priority of the company, which has customers in the Middle East and Europe, is to attract customers from the Emirates, Mr Mazor said. Asked if Israeli companies are being perceived differently since the previous show, he said: “We have a good product, a valid product, in the last Idex and this Idex. We never talk about politics, we are just happy to help our partners to deploy the best systems.” Ron Pollak, vice president of sales and marketing at Israeli company Emtan, said the Abraham Accords are a “very strong peace alignment … we feel very safe and welcome here in the UAE”. “Idex is an international exhibition, it's not just about the Middle East. We have customers from South America, Europe and of course the Middle East that come visit us in this exhibition. It's basically a global showcase.” Emtan aims to present its latest technology to the world through Idex, expand its international customer base and it is open to supply to “any government that has a relationship with Israel”. “Governments usually buy what they need, and if they put politics aside, they will buy the best of them,” Mr Pollak said. Etman, which has 52 customers around the world, said the Middle East is not one of its biggest markets and so far it has seen little impact on its business in the region from the war.