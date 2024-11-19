Shipping containers at the port in Philadelphia. President-elect Donald Trump has promised more tariffs on all US imports. Bloomberg
'Globalisation to stay despite Trump', with Gulf to continue benefitting from safe haven status

Trade remains resilient to tariffs and geopolitical challenges, analysts say

Aarti Nagraj
November 19, 2024

