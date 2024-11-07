European leaders pose for a group photo during the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary. AFP
Europe's leaders call for unity in time for Trump's America

The continent's rulers gather in Hungary to discuss migration and security but next US president and his agenda are focus of summit

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

November 07, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

