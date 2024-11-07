A Closer Look: What Donald Trump's win means for the Middle East

<b>In A Closer Look, </b><i><b>The National</b></i><b> provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week</b> All eyes are on Donald Trump following his resounding victory in the US election this week, not least in the Middle East where the impact of a new US administration is likely to be keenly felt. Trump has already said he wants to bring an end to the wars in Gaza and Lebanon but how likely is it that he will be able to follow through on those pledges? What does the future of the region look like now the identity of the next US president has been confirmed? Here, host Mohamad Ali Harisi speaks to some of <i>The National's</i> correspondents in key locations across the Middle East. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/11/06/trump-us-election-israel-palestine-gaza-ukraine/" target="_blank"><b>Donald Trump's victory in the US election should be celebrated around the world</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/11/06/donald-trump-us-election-kamala-harris-democrat-republican-america/" target="_blank"><b>Why Donald Trump's return could signal a Middle East reset</b></a>