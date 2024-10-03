Gold Souk in Dubai. The UAE's non-oil sector industries, such as tourism, are seeing strong growth. Pawan Singh / The National
Gold Souk in Dubai. The UAE's non-oil sector industries, such as tourism, are seeing strong growth. Pawan Singh / The National

Business

Economy

UAE non-oil output expands at lowest rate in three years, S&P Global data shows

Overall economy is set to maintain robust growth momentum this year

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

October 03, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week