Riyadh's skyline. Saudi Arabia’s economy is projected to grow by 4.7 per cent in 2025. EPA
Riyadh's skyline. Saudi Arabia’s economy is projected to grow by 4.7 per cent in 2025. EPA

Business

Economy

S&P upgrades Saudi Arabia’s outlook to positive on sustained reforms

The agency also affirmed the kingdom's ratings at A/A-1

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

September 14, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week