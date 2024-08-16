Saudi Arabia will look to boost transport and logistics, with the kingdom's National Aviation Strategy aiming to attract more than $100 billion in investments. AFP
Saudi Arabia will look to boost transport and logistics, with the kingdom's National Aviation Strategy aiming to attract more than $100 billion in investments. AFP
Saudi Arabia to cut oil spending as focus shifts to non-oil economy in $1tn splurge
Kingdom is expected to channel 73% of total estimated investments into non-oil sectors by 2030 in 'capex super-cycle', Goldman Sachs says