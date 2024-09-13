Malaysia on track to sign trade treaty with UAE by end of year

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, discussed their countries' Cepa progress in June. Photo: Wam

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, discussed their countries' Cepa progress in June. Photo: Wa Show more