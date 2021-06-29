Covid-19 testing labs can self-register to join Iata's Travel Pass network

Covid-19 testing labs around the world can start registering themselves to become an eligible testing location for travellers using the Iata Travel Pass, a Covid health app trialled by airlines.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) launched a new portal that provides a one-stop-shop for labs to self-register to be included in Iata's Travel Pass lab network, the global aviation body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"One aim of Iata Travel Pass is to make it as easy as possible for travellers to find eligible labs that meet the specific requirements of their journeys," Nick Careen, Iata's senior vice president for operations, safety and security, said.

"The Iata Lab Network Self Registration Portal will make it easier for more labs to join so that we are ready to reliably meet the requirements of governments as more people return to the skies."

The Iata Travel Pass is set to go live globally within weeks, Iata's director general Willie Walsh said earlier this month. A number of Middle East and global airlines will launch the digital travel pass for Covid-19 test results and vaccine certification, Mr Walsh said on June 10.

