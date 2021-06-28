Emirates to use Iata Travel Pass app on all routes within weeks

Emirates plans to use the Iata Travel Pass, a Covid health app being tested by airlines around the world, on all routes across its network within weeks.

The airline, which was among the first global carriers to trial the mobile app in April, currently uses the Iata Travel Pass on flights to 10 cities in Europe and the US, Emirates said in a statement on Monday.

"From our biometrics path at Dubai International (DXB) to initiatives like the IATA Travel Pass and integrations with the health authority databases, these projects deliver multiple benefits from better customer experiences to the reduced use of paper, and improved efficiency and reliability in travel document checks," Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer said.

