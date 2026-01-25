Airlines suspend Middle East flights amid US-Iran tensions

A number of airlines have suspended flights to major hubs in the Middle East, avoiding airspace that could become conflict zones amid simmering tensions between the US and Iran.

US President Donald Trump had said an “armada” of American warships was heading towards the Middle East, raising the possibility of a confrontation with Iran.

Air France and Dutch carrier KLM also joined the flight suspensions to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel which began on Thursday evening owing to security reasons.

KLM's services were suspended for Saturday and Sunday, and will remain so until further notice, it said in a statement.

Air France resumed its service to Dubai on Saturday after cancelling them on Friday, saying in a statement that it was continuously monitoring the geopolitical situation.

British Airways, Air Canada and United Airways also cancelled flights to Tel Aviv through Saturday, but are operating as scheduled to Dubai.

Earlier this week, Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa said that it was suspending services to Tehran until March 29, while its subsidiary Austrian Airlines extended its cancellations to February 16.

Airlines operating to and from the Middle East have been taking extra caution in the current geopolitical climate.

The latest suspensions come after flights were disrupted earlier this month as civil unrest and protests raged in Iran, although most operations quickly resumed.

Mr Trump's had repeatedly threatened Iran’s leadership over the killing of protesters. He has, however, waffled on his stance, pulling his threat last week before sending the military fleet this week.

The tensions between the US and Iran have also spilt into the oil markets, with crude prices settling 3 per cent lower on Friday.