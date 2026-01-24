Emirates cancels US flights due to Storm Fern

Emirates has cancelled several flights to and from the US because of severe winter weather.

The airline posted a notice on its website on Saturday listing the cancelled flights and offering an explanation for the cancellations.

A maintenance worker clears snow from a bus stop as Winter Storm Fern arrives in Oklahoma. Reuters

The cancellations also apply to passengers travelling on a connecting flight through Dubai, the airline added.

"Customers impacted by these cancellations are advised to contact their travel agency for rebooking. Those who booked directly with Emirates should contact us," the airline stated.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We continue to monitor the situation closely."

The cancelled flights are:

EK221 – Dubai to Dallas (January 24)

EK222 – Dallas to Dubai (January 24)

EK231 – Dubai to Washington January 25)

EK232 – Washington to Dubai (January 25)

EK203 ‑ Dubai to New York (January 25)

EK204 – New York to Dubai (January 25)

EK201 – Dubai to New York (January 25)

EK202– New York to Dubai (January 25)

EK205 – Milan to New York (January 25)

EK206 – New York to Milan (January 25)

EK209 – Athens to Newark (January 25)

EK210 – Newark to Athens (January 25)

EK203 – Dubai to New York (January 26)

EK204 – New York to Dubai (January 26)

Winter Storm ​Fern is disrupting US air travel, prompting airlines to cancel flights, warn of delays and ‌issue travel waivers as ice, snow and strong ‍winds sweep across ‍major hubs and regional airports in the ⁠south, east and central parts of the country.

Air India said ⁠on ​Saturday it had cancelled ​all flights ‌to and from ​New York and Newark, New Jersey, for Sunday ‌and Monday.