Emirates and Dubai Duty Free consider crypto payments in 'future-proofing' move

Emirates and Dubai Duty Free are considering accepting crypto currencies as payment, in the latest sign of the aviation industry seeking to "future-proof" its business, analysts say.

The airline and airport retailer on Wednesday separately said they had signed an initial agreement with Crypto.com to allow customers to pay through the crypto trading platform's payment service.

Emirates said the initiative is expected to come into effect this year. The move will help the airline tap into "younger, tech-savvy customer segments who prefer digital currencies", while also providing its customers with "greater flexibility and choice", said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' deputy president and chief commercial officer.

The partnership represents a shared ambition to "transform travel and commerce", said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and group.

"By exploring advanced digital payment solutions, we aim to enhance the experience for travellers at every touchpoint – from booking to retail," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh Cidambi, managing director of Dubai Duty Free, said adopting digital currency payments, such as cryptocurrency, is a "forward-looking step" that will add "significant value" to the airport retailer's diverse customer base.

Emirates and Dubai Duty Free are the latest in the industry to shift towards digital currency payments. In May, Air Arabia, the UAE's only listed airline, said it will start accepting the UAE-regulated stablecoin, AE Coin, as payment for bookings.

Dubai's tourism chief in May said the emirate was well-placed to take the lead on accepting cryptocurrency payments at its hotels and other tourist establishments to help attract more international visitors.

The move would be a “great” opportunity for the travel and tourism sector, provided it is well-regulated, especially as Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara) already has frameworks in place for cryptocurrencies, Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, told The National at the time.

Future-proofing the sector

Dubai set up watchdog Vara in 2022 to regulate the emerging virtual assets sector.

"The growing interest in crypto and stablecoin payments among airlines – particularly in the GCC – is a strategic signal of the industry’s pivot towards digital innovation and financial inclusivity," said Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of UAE-based consultancy BAA & Partners.

"For carriers like Emirates, this isn’t just about novelty – it’s about future-proofing."

In the Gulf, digital currency adoption is high and governments are supportive of blockchain initiatives, so the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments by airlines can become a differentiator, analysts say.

"It may initially appeal most to younger, tech-savvy travellers and high-net-worth individuals comfortable with decentralised finance, but the long-term potential is broader, especially for ancillary services like in-flight shopping, duty-free and loyalty programmes," Mr Bauer said.

Companies will need to evaluate the costs, compatibility, legal compliance and risks of digital currency volatility, experts warn.

"While the integration costs are manageable with the right FinTech partners, legacy system compatibility, compliance and volatility risk must be carefully managed. Transaction fees can be lower than traditional cards and settlement is faster – another operational advantage," Mr Bauer said.

"Ultimately, crypto payments won’t replace conventional methods soon, but for airlines that want to lead in customer experience and digital agility, offering crypto is increasingly a smart, forward-leaning move."

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

Barbie %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Greta%20Gerwig%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Ryan%20Gosling%2C%20Will%20Ferrell%2C%20America%20Ferrera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Company profile Name: Thndr Started: October 2020 Founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: FinTech Initial investment: pre-seed of $800,000 Funding stage: series A; $20 million Investors: Tiger Global, Beco Capital, Prosus Ventures, Y Combinator, Global Ventures, Abdul Latif Jameel, Endure Capital, 4DX Ventures, Plus VC, Rabacap and MSA Capital

The%20Caine%20Mutiny%20Court-Martial%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWilliam%20Friedkin%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKiefer%20Sutherland%2C%20Jason%20Clarke%2C%20Jake%20Lacy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

England squad Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Ben White Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Bayern Munich 3 Chelsea 2

Bayern: Rafinha (6'), Muller (12', 27')

Chelsea: Alonso (45' 3), Batshuayi (85')

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

UNSC Elections 2022-23 Seats open: Two for Africa Group

One for Asia-Pacific Group (traditionally Arab state or Tunisia)

One for Latin America and Caribbean Group

One for Eastern Europe Group Countries so far running: UAE

Albania

Brazil

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

Manchester United v Liverpool Premier League, kick off 7.30pm (UAE)

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

Fast%20X %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Louis%20Leterrier%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vin%20Diesel%2C%20Michelle%20Rodriguez%2C%20Jason%20Statham%2C%20Tyrese%20Gibson%2C%20Ludacris%2C%20Jason%20Momoa%2C%20John%20Cena%2C%20Jordana%20Brewster%2C%20Nathalie%20Emmanuel%2C%20Sung%20Kang%2C%20Brie%20Larson%2C%20Helen%20Mirren%20and%20Charlize%20Theron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.