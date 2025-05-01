Zach Witkoff, left, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, and Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, at Token2049 in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
Zach Witkoff, left, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, and Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, at Token2049 in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Money

Eric Trump says crypto will take over traditional finance at Token2049 in Dubai

The modern financial system is antiquated and broken, he tells crypto event Token2049 in Dubai

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

May 01, 2025