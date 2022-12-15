Donald Trump announces $99 NFT trading cards

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday previewed a “major announcement” of sorts, only to launch an NFT trading card collection priced at $99.

“America needs a superhero! I will be making a major announcement tomorrow,” he said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

With little information, Trump supporters speculated that he might be gearing up to announce his running mate or even a decision to run as a third-party candidate, a month after launching his third presidential bid.

Instead, he shared the launch of his own line of NFTs, the “official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection”.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are recorded in a blockchain and carry a unique digital identifier used to certify authenticity and ownership. They cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided.

“These limited edition cards feature amazing art of my Life and Career! Collect all of your favourite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he wrote.

One card features Mr Trump in his own superhero costume standing in a wrestling ring, with boots emblazoned with a “45" — a nod to his time as the 45th president.

Donald Trump announces launch of NFT digital trading card collection. Photo: Truth Social

“Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”

The NFT advertisement guarantees that anyone who purchases 45 cards be able to dine with the former president.

President Joe Biden, expected to son make his own 2024 presidential campaign bid official, mocked the “major announcement” with one of his own, sharing a few recent accomplishments on Twitter.