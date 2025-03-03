A depiction of Donald Trump at a Coinhero store in Hong Kong. The US President continues to make good on supporting cryptocurrencies in his second term in office. Bloomberg
Donald Trump fires ‘starting gun’ in global crypto arms race with strategic reserve plan

Move has revitalised the digital asset market and could compel other countries to follow suit

Alvin R Cabral
March 03, 2025