The exchange said it guaranteed after the attack that client funds were safe and available for withdrawal. AP
North Korea behind $1.5 billion hack of Dubai-based Bybit, says FBI

The cryptocurrency platform was hit by a major attack on Friday, with 401,000 Ethereum stolen

Aarti Nagraj
February 27, 2025