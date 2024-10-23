The Boeing strike has had a significant impact on the company's finances and operations. AP
Business

Aviation

Boeing boss unveils four-point turnaround strategy as third-quarter losses nearly quadruple to $6bn

US plane manufacturer is waiting to see if workers will vote to accept its offer or carry on with a crippling strike

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 23, 2024

