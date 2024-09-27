Riyadh Air is considering next July for its first flight. Photo: Riyadh Air
Riyadh Air is considering next July for its first flight. Photo: Riyadh Air

Business

Aviation

Crisis-hit Boeing remains in race for Riyadh Air's narrow-body aircraft order

Saudi start-up will decide on single-aisle jet order before end of 2024, its chief commercial officer tells The National

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

September 26, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In