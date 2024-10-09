Striking Boeing factory workers gather on a picket line outside the production plant in Renton. Reuters
Striking Boeing factory workers gather on a picket line outside the production plant in Renton. Reuters

Business

Aviation

Boeing strike drags on with no talks scheduled amid wage dispute

US plane maker blames union's 'lack of consideration' of workers' demands as strike enters fourth week

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

October 09, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In