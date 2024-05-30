Boeing must transform safety culture, US regulator says

The US aviation regulator has told Boeing that it must transform its safety culture, as the plane maker grapples with a string of safety problems.

The Federal Aviation Administration held a three-hour meeting with Boeing on Thursday, during which the company presented a turnaround plan to address safety issues.

Boeing was been given a 90-day deadline in March to submit its plan after a door plug blew off a 737 Max 9 in January.

“We underscored that they must follow through on implementing corrective actions and transform their safety culture. This is a guide for a new way for Boeing to do business,” FAA administrator Mike Whitaker told reporters in Washington.

“I made it clear to Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and other senior leaders that this plan does not mark the end of our increased oversight of Boeing and its suppliers, but the beginning of the next chapter."

Following the January 5 incident, the FAA limited Boeing's production of the 737 Max. Mr Whitaker said the FAA will not approve production increases beyond the cap until the agency is satisfied with Boeing's progress.

As part of this new road map, Mr Whitaker said Boeing is now required to have a mandatory safety management system and strengthen the anonymous reporting systems so employees can share concerns without fear of reprisal.

“Our goal is to make sure that Boeing makes the necessary changes and has the right tools in place to sustain those changes,” he said.

A previous report from the FAA found safety measures enacted by the company did not go far enough to address concerns.

While the January 5 Alaska Airlines incident did not result in injuries, it brought renewed scrutiny of the plane manufacturer after years of safety problems.

It also faces potential criminal prosecution related to two crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Justice Department recently said.

The company has also come under pressure from the aviation industry, with Emirates airline leadership voicing displeasure over Boeing's safety issues as well as delays in the 777X wide-body programme.

Whistleblowers have also alleged Boeing overlooked safety concerns while producing the 787 Dreamliner, which the company denies.

In addition to putting more inspectors at Boeing plants, the FAA said it would also increase inspectors at Spirit AeroSystems plants.

The company, a key supplier for Boeing, has also faced scrutiny over safety in the production of the 787 Dreamliner.

“The FAA will provide oversight at every step of the way in this process,” Mr Whitaker said.

He added that the plan includes six key performance metrics “that we'll be able to monitor in real time”, although he did not disclose what those were.

Boeing has not yet made its safety turnaround plan publicly available.