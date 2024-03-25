Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down by end of 2024 in management shakeup

Boeing’s chief executive Dave Calhoun is to step down by the end of 2024 as part of a broad management restructuring within the troubled aerospace company.

Stan Deal, the US plane maker's commercial planes president and chief executive, will also retire, with Stephanie Pope taking his place, Boeing said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Calhoun will “continue to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work under way to stabilise and position the company for the future”, Boeing said in a statement on Monday.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve Boeing … the eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company," Mr Calhoun said in a letter to employees.

"We will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do,” he added.

Larry Kellner, the chairman of the company’s board, will also resign during Boeing's annual meeting in May. Steve Mollenkopf, a Boeing director since 2020, has been appointed as the new chair.

Boeing said Mr Mollenkopf will lead the process of selecting the company’s next chief executive.

Mr Kellner has served on the Boeing Board for 13 years and served as its chairman since 2019. He oversaw the establishment of a new board aerospace safety committee.

The management shake-up at Boeing comes as the company faces heavy scrutiny by US regulators, with production being curbed as the plane maker strives to resolve safety and quality issues.

Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial aircraft, defence products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.

More to follow ...