About 350 parts, supplied by Collins Aerospace for some 737 Max and 737 NG aircraft, are affected by the issue, according to the NTSB. Reuters
Business

Aviation

US transport safety board warns that some Boeing 737 rudders could jam

US plane maker working with supplier to 'develop additional guidance to address' potential issue

Bloomberg

September 27, 2024

